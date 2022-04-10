Priyanka Chopra delights fans with a weekend selfie as she says 'Just here..Gettin' Thru' .

Priyanka Chopra is the newest mum on the block as she welcomed her first child via surrogacy in January this year. However, the actress has also kept up with her work commitments. Looks like the weekend was another project on the cards for Priyanka Chopra as the actress headed out in Los Angeles where she is currently based. Delighting her fans, Priyanka dropped a selfie, or rather a carfie, as she snapped a picture while in her car.

If the photo and the caption was anything to go by, Priyanka's motto for the weekend seems to be to simply show up and get the work done. Donning a crisp white shirt and delicate accessories, Priyanka winked for the camera and captioned the photo, "Just here.. Gettin’ thru."

The picture was surely a treat for her Indian fans who witnessed it on early Sunday morning due to the time difference. Apart from sharing the selfie, Priyanka also jammed to Ludacris' 'Get Out Da Way' in her car as she reached her location. Calling it her weekend "mood", Priyanka dropped a video of the same on her Instagram Story.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post:

Ever since Nick Jonas and PC welcomed their baby daughter in January this year, the couple have been in the US. They are also juggling work commitments. Meanwhile, PC's mum Madhu Chopra also revealed that she hasn't yet met her grand daughter.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's mother reveals she hasn't met her granddaughter yet: All I think about is the little one