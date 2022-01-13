Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta proudly don their pageant sashes from 2000 in UNSEEN PIC

The year 2000 is known as the golden year for the Indian beauty pageant scene. It was a landmark year as India brought home three prestigious titles including Miss Universe, Miss World, and Miss Asia Pacific, and we have three gorgeous women to credit: Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra, and Dia Mirza respectively. A few moments back, Dia took to her Instagram space, and shared an iconic unseen photograph with Lara and Priyanka, where the three pageant queens can be seen posing with their sashes.

Earlier tonight, Dia Mirza took to the photo-and-video-sharing site and posted an old picture featuring Miss India Universe Lara Dutta, Miss India World Priyanka Chopra, and Miss India Asia Pacific, Dia herself. In the photograph from the year 2000, all the three ladies can be seen looking stunning in their stylish outfits, as they pose with warm and confident smiles in front of the camera. Sharing the picture, Dia captioned the post, “Throwing it back to the year 2000 with @priyankachopra @larabhupathi #TBT #ThursdayThrowback”.

It should be noted that while Lara Dutta had won the title of Miss India in 2000, Priyanka Chopra had emerged as the first runner up, and Dia Mirza was the second runner up. The three beautiful ladies then went on to bring home the coveted titles of Miss Universe, Miss World, and Miss Asia Pacific respectively the very same year.

Take a look:

As soon as Dia shared the picture, netizens showered it with a lot of likes and love-filled comments. Among others, Lara Dutta also reacted to the post with a sweet comment that read, “Three girls with a heart full of dreams and each other to lean on!! @priyankachopra @diamirzaofficial”.

Take a look:

ALSO READ: Dia Mirza's 2021 round up is an ode to marriage with Vaibhav, motherhood and a near death experience; WATCH