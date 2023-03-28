Priyanka Chopra did not want to indulge with Nick Jonas when he first slid into her DMs; Here's why

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They often set couple goals and never hesitate in showering love on each other. In fact, they are each other's biggest cheerleaders and PeeCee cheering for her singer husband from the audience section during his concerts is proof. Well, talking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert the actress recalled how she was approached by Nick in 2016 while she was still in a complicated relationship. Scroll down to hear the entire story.

Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas approached her when she was in a complicated relationship

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she initially did not want to indulge with Nick Jonas during their initial communication as she was 35 years old and the American singer was just 25. Their conversation began in 2016 when Nick texted her on Twitter and they exchanged numbers. Their first meeting was during the Met Gala in 2017 and after that, they started dating in May 2018. Two months later they walked down the aisle on December 2018 and in 2022 welcomed their first child via surrogacy. Clarifying on the fact that she got engaged to her husband only after two months of knowing him, PeeCee revealed that Nick slid into her DM’s on Twitter in 2016 when she was already in a complicated relationship then and their common friends encouraged her to talk to Nick.

Priyanka Chopra further added, “His brother (Kevin Jonas) loved Quantico. I'm really glad because he told Nick, pointing me at a billboard, ‘You should call her.’ He (Nick) had a few people being like ‘Call her’, so he just DMed me and I was like ‘Why don’t you just text me?’ because my social team will just read these messages. He was like ‘Ya, ya, ya, you just want to give me your number.’ I kinda did [and I] didn’t wanna admit at that time because I was in a relationship.”

Priyanka's upcoming projects

As reported earlier, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with a handful of promising projects in the pipeline. She is playing the lead roles in the Amazon Prime spy thriller series Citadel, and the romantic comedy It’s All Coming Back To Me. Priyanka Chopra is also making a comeback to Bollywood after a short hiatus, with the highly anticipated road movie, Jee Le Zaraa. The project, which is directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, will mark her first onscreen collaboration with popular actresses, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

