Priyanka Chopra digs out special pic with Zoya Akhtar on her birthday; Says ‘Miss celebrating you’

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story to wish filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on her birthday.

As the Dil Dhadakne Do director Zoya Akhtar turns 48 today, several birthday wishes are pouring in for the birthday girl on social media since morning. Many Bollywood celebrities including , , Farhan Akhtar have taken to their social media handles to wish Zoya on her birthday. Now Jonas, who has also worked with Zoya in her film Dil Dhadakne Do has also taken to her Instagram story to wish the filmmaker on her special day.

PeeCee has shared an unseen picture featuring her and Zoya. In the picture, the actress can be seen hugging the filmmaker tightly. It is indeed a beautiful picture. While sharing the still, Priyanka wrote, “Happy Birthday Zoie…Good times. Miss celebrating you.”

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s latest post for Zoya Akhtar here:

The actress recently shared a picture from her Europe trip on her Instagram handle. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen posing near the crossroads amidst a beautiful location. Her caption read as, “See you at the crossroads.”

Meanwhile, the actress has recently completed her memoir titled Unfinished. The Sky Is Pink actress has already given a glimpse of its cover page on social media. The actress was last seen in the movie The Sky is Pink which also marked her comeback to Bollywood after four years. The actress now has some interesting projects lined up that include Matrix 4 and We Can Be Heroes. Further, the horror movie titled Evil Eye that finally released on October 13, 2020, has been helmed under PeeCee’s production house.

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Instagram

