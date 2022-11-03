Priyanka Chopra dishes out boss babe vibes as she stuns in blue pantsuit; PICS

Actress Priyanka Chopra recently returned to Mumbai after three years. Her visit to the city is extra special as it's her first trip after welcoming her daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy earlier this year. Fans were expecting to get a glimpse of the munchkin but she has not accompanied her mommy this time. Meanwhile, Priyanka was seen making a style statement in the city on Thursday afternoon.

Priyanka was captured by the paparazzi at Mumbai's plush hotel. She was seen making heads turn in a blue pantsuit. She wore a blue bralette top with a matching pantsuit. The actress styled her look with dewy makeup and beachy curls. Her blue nails added extra drama to her look. Priyanka surely managed to impress us with her chic choice. Have a look at the pictures here:

Priyanka Chopra's meeting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vishal Bhardwaj

It's been a while since we saw Priyanka in a Hindi film. Her visit to Mumbai might turn into a treat for her fans. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Priyanka will be meeting filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to discuss possible collaborations. A source informed, "Priyanka’s association with Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali goes back a long way, and they have been meaning to collaborate for another project for a long time now. The directors have also shared a few ideas and stories with Priyanka, and she will be meeting them during this trip to take the conversations forward. However, this isn’t a very long trip and her plan is to accommodate as much as she can during this visit."

Work front

Priyanka has Farhan Akhtar's next Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. Apart from this, she has Citadel and It's All Coming Back to Me in her kitty.