Priyanka Chopra does Siddhivinayak darshan with daughter Malti Marie, shares pics of her staring at the priest

Ever since Priyanka Chopra has arrived in Mumbai, she has been grabbing all the limelight. The actress arrived with her hubby Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas recently before the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center. It is Malti’s first visit to India and it looks like the actress is quite excited about that. Maybe that is why she took her little one to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha at the famous Siddhivinayak Temple.

Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

In the video which is posted by the popular paparazzi Instagram handle, Viral Bhayani, we can see Priyanka Chopra at the Siddhivinayak Temple with her daughter Malti Marie and her entire team. In the video, we can see the actress wearing an olive green salwar suit and holds Malti Marie in her arms. The little one looks adorable as she calmly sits on her mom's lap and stares at the priest who puts a tika on the actress’ forehead and then on Malti’s forehead. We bet Malti is having a gala time in India.

Check out the video:

Priyanka Chopra to star in Heads of State

Priyanka Chopra is all set to star in Amazon Studios’ Heads of State that will also star John Cena and Idris Elba. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the news with her fans and wrote, ‘On to the next.’ However, the details of the film is being kept under wraps, the shoot will begin in May. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film is being produced by Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard. Well, Priyanka’s global debut series Citadel was just about to get release that now fans have got another good news from his professional front. However, more details about Heads of State are yet to be revealed by the makers.