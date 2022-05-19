Priyanka Chopra on doing Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina & Alia: Bollywood or US, women are standing up for women.

In a latest interview, Priyanka Chopra has opened up on being a female powerhouse with Deadline. The actress spoke about how at the beginning of her career, female actors were pitted against each other, and it was all about living in a man's world. However, the newest mum on the block added that she's today proud of the "sisterhood" that actresses have created inside the industry.

Elaborating on her journey, Priyanka said, "This was early 2000s and yeah there was competition because in any predominantly patriarchal society, women are pitted against each other and there’s just one that can be the best. Over time, I think especially in my generation, we’ve all made immense strides in digging in our feet and creating a sisterhood, which I’m very proud to be part of now as a community."

When asked about how far women in the entertainment business have come, Priyanka gave an example from her very own upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa. The actress pointed out how women artists are now empowering each other.

She said, "Whether it’s Bollywood or in America, what I’ve experienced is women standing up for women. I’m doing a movie in India now with two of the top actresses in the country, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, and the three of us decided we wanted to do a movie together and partner together to produce it. But the idea is, yes, it was very different when I started out. We were all pitted against each other, and our casting was very dependent on the lead actor of the movie, and it depends on who is the flavor at that time and that was a very unsettling feeling."

Adding how she carved out her own path, Priyanka added, "It’s a really telling question because it really gave my career a very specific direction because of a specific uncomfortable feeling. I took on many parts which were female driven. I took on movies that were solely on my shoulders because it was very uncomfortable to have to be the flavor of the season and then not get cast. So, it defines me taking on movies that didn’t necessarily always have the big male leads and it made my career very much my own."

Priyanka, Katrina and Alia truly delighted netizens when they announced Jee Le Zaraa last year. The trio will be directed by Farhan Akhtar as the road trip film is expected to go on floors this September.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas reveals how he celebrated Priyanka Chopra's first Mother's day after welcoming their baby daughter