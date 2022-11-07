Priyanka Chopra dons a traditional Chikankari outfit during her meet with school girls in Lucknow; PICS

Actress Priyanka Chopra , who is quite active on social media, recently returned to Mumbai after three years. This was her first visit to India after welcoming her daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy earlier this year. She was in Mumbai for three days to promote her hair care brand. Today, the actress, who is a UNICEF ambassador, was seen visiting Lucknow for a field trip. She was seen interacting with the school girls.

The pictures show that Priyanka met and interacted with school girls in the city. She also visited the city to see the work being done by UNICEF to end violence and discrimination against girls. The new mommy was seen sporting a traditional Chikankari outfit during her visit. The actress shared a video in which she recalled studying in Lucknow during her schooling days. Priyanka wanted to understand how the needle has shifted for women and children in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Have a look at the pictures here:

Priyanka Chopra's visit to Kenya

Before heading to India, Priyanka was seen visiting Kenya to meet the children and women suffering from malnutrition. She talked about the situation in Kenya in an interview and said that she was pained to see them suffering. She also shared that it was difficult for her, especially as a new mother.

Work front

Priyanka will unite with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. It is one of the most awaited films and fans are quite excited to watch the talented trio on the big screen. Recently, Priyanka confirmed that they will start shooting for it in 2023. The shooting was put on hold due to the pandemic and several other factors. Apart from this, Priyanka has It's All Coming Back To Me and Citadel in the pipeline.