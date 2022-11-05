Priyanka Chopra dons her white shirt as she gets papped at Delhi airport; prefers to put on her face mask

Priyanka Chopra , who has established herself as an actor not just in Bollywood but also in the Hollywood industry, arrived in India after almost three years on Tuesday. The actor was clicked at the airport in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. And now, within a span of just three days, Priyanka Chopra has arrived in Delhi on Saturday morning. While the purpose of her visit to the national capital is not yet known, we are hoping that she keeps safe and healthy.

Delhi, as of date, is reeling under a severe air pollution crisis. The air quality index has entered into the ‘severe’ category. Keeping in view of this development, Priyanka Chopra opted to wear her face mask to keep herself protected. A few paps, who were present at the Delhi airport requested the actress to remove her mask for a better picture, but she denied it. She said, “Mask nahi hatega” which is translated as ‘Mask will not be removed’.

Recently, she was seen enjoying North Indian cuisine in Mumbai that was inclusive of paneer and naan and we can surely say that she was relishing the same. Priyanka Chopra is a global icon who enjoys a fan following of over 83.2 million Instagram followers.

A Look Ahead

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be soon seen in It's All Coming Back To Me, Citadel, and Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa. This upcoming Bollywood film of her is being directed by Farhan Akhtar and will also star actors Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

