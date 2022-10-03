Priyanka Chopra drops a heartfelt message for Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal ahead of their wedding; Check Out
Priyanka Chopra has wished lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal in a sweet way ahead of their wedding. See the message here.
It is no secret that Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were dating each other for a very long period of time. And now, the beautiful couple is ready to take their relationship forward and begin a new chapter in their lives soon. Ahead of the couple’s most awaited wedding, popular Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has dropped a heartfelt message for the soon-to-be-newly-weds.
Born in India, Priyanka Chopra has made a mark not only in Bollywood but also in the Hollywood film industry. In Bollywood, she has worked in films like Bajirao Mastani, Kaminey, Anjaana Anjaani, Humraaz, and Fashion to name a few. While, on the other hand, she has worked in Hollywood films like Baywatch, The White Tiger, and The Matrix Resurrections to name a few.
For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra is the highest-followed Indian actress on Instagram with over 82.6 million followers. Priyanka, taking to Instagram today, wished the lovely couple and wrote, “Many many congratulations @richachadha @alifazal9. Here is to a lifetime of happiness and love,” and attached a heart emoji along with it.
Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will till a knot on October 4 in the national capital. On Sunday, the couple dropped pictures from their mehendi ceremony by sharing them on their social media handles. We wish the couple all the best in their journey ahead.
