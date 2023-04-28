Priyanka Chopra drops a pic of daughter Malti Marie enjoying New York City's skyline; Fans are all heart

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their baby girl, Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogacy. Since then, the couple has been enjoying each and every bit of parenthood. Recently, Nick and Priyanka were seen arriving in Mumbai along with their daughter. It was Malti Marie's first visit to India. Post spending time here, they jetted off to London for Citadel promotions. After a hectic schedule, Priyanka and her daughter have finally landed in New York. A while ago, the actress took to social media and shared a beautiful glimpse of the star kid.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie enjoys the best view in New York City

In the picture, Malti Marie is seen enjoying the gorgeous view of New York City. The munchkin is seen looking out of the window while her mommy captured her in a candid moment. Malti Marie is seen sporting a cute night suit. Along with the picture, the actress wrote, "Hello nyc" followed by an apple emoji. Have a look:

Soon after Priyanka shared the picture, fans were seen reacting to it. A fan wrote, "Baby MM enjoying room with view." Another fan wrote, "Precious little Princess MM enjoy the view of the big (apple emoji)."

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently spoke about her baby girl and said that MM has got her wrapped around her finger and that her only goal is to see her happy. While speaking to Elle Magazine USA, the Citadel actress said, "I don’t even know how I’ll ever discipline her because I just don’t have it in me. I was so close to losing her so many times that she can get away with anything and I just want to see her happy. I want her to be the happiest. She’s a super smiley, happy baby, and that’s all my goal is—to see her joyous."

Work front

Priyanka's series Citadel has released today. It also stars Richard Madden in an important role. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Citadel Episode 1 & 2 Review: Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden try to find the truth in a slow spy thriller