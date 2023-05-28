Priyanka Chopra drops an adorable PIC with her ‘whole heart and world’ Malti Marie; Internet is in love

Priyanka Chopra, the famous Indian actress, and her husband, the renowned American singer-actor Nick Jonas welcomed their first child in 2021. The couple named their little daughter Malti Marie, after their respective mothers, Madhu Malti Chopra and Denise Marie Jonas. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been often treating their fans and followers with adorable pictures and videos of their Little Miss Sunshine, on their respective Instagram handles. Recently, Priyanka dropped a cute picture with little Malti Marie, and won the hearts of her fans.

Priyanka Chopra drops a PIC with her ‘whole heart and world’ Malti Marie

The celebrated actress took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a heartwarming picture with her daughter Malti Marie, to the much excitement of her fans and followers. In the picture, Priyanka Chopra is seen holding the little feet of her baby daughter. "My whole (red heart emoji) and my (earth emoji)," wrote the Citadel star, who is seen evidently enjoying every moment with her little one to the fullest.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post, below:

Fans shower love on Priyanka and Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra's fans and followers are totally in love with the actress's latest picture with Malti Marie, and are showering the mother-daughter duo with lots of love. "Oh my heart... so precious..," commented an admirer on PC"s post. "The sweetest! Chubby baby feet are just squeezable!" wrote a follower. "True very true for every mother," commented a fan. "MM has best mother in the world," wrote a netizens.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

The popular star is receiving great reviews for her performance in the spy thriller series, Citadel. She will be next seen in Amazon Studios' action flick Heads Of State, which started rolling recently. She is teaming up with John Cena and Idris Elba for the project, which is helmed by Ilya Naishuller, and produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard, for Safran Company.

Later, Priyanka Chopra will make a comeback to Bollywood with Jee Le Zaraa, the upcoming road movie helmed by Farhan Akhtar. The actress will share the screen with her contemporaries Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for the first time, in the film.

