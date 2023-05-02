Priyanka Chopra drops an adorable selfie in her MET Gala 2023 look as she reunites with Diana; See Pic

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most stunning actresses and there is no denying this fact. She never fails to make her fans speechless with her stunning looks. Well, all eyes are on her as she was all set to walk the MET Gala 2023 red carpet. As expected the actress stole all the limelight as she twinned with hubby Nick Jonas in black attires. Several pictures and videos of the couple have been going viral on social media. But now the Citadel star has dropped an adorable picture of her with her furry friend Diana and we bet fans are going to love it.

Priyanka Chopra drops a selfie with Diana

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra shared a cute picture of her with Diana. In the selfie, we can see the Citadel star looking gorgeous in her MET Gala 2023 look. She wore black attire with a tube neck and wore a gorgeous diamond necklace around her neck. She looked cute as she held her furry friend Diana in her arms close to her. We have to say that even Diana striked a pose just like her stylish momma for the selfie. Sharing this picture, PeeCee wrote, “reunited @diariesofdiana”.

Check it out:

Priyanka Chopra stuns in a black and white Valentino gown

Chopra wore a thigh-high-slit black and white Valentino gown with a dramatic trail at this year's Met Ball. The actress wore white gloves and bell sleeves to dramatize the outfit as she strutted on the carpet with her husband. Jonas, on the other hand, kept it understated with a Valentino leather blazer, a white shirt, black pants, and a watch.

