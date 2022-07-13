Priyanka Chopra drops birthday love for mum-in-law Denise Jonas & brother Siddharth Chopra; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra keeps her friends close and her family closer. The actress, who shares a strong bond with husband Nick Jonas' family, took to social media to wish her mother-in-law on her birthday. Priyanka's mother-in-law Denise Jonas is fond of the actress and the duo even share a special and fun bond. On her birthday, Priyanka took to her Instagram Story to share a throwback photo and wish her.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Happy birthday Milly! Love you so much. Blessed to have you in our lives." This is not the first time Priyanka is professing her love to Mama Jonas - as she is popularly known. That's not all, looks like Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra and Nick Jonas' mum share birthdays.

Priyanka also wished her brother Siddharth Chopra by sharing a childhood photo of his. She wrote, "Love you Sid! Always here for you! Happiest birthday, love you."

Meanwhile, the actress and husband Nick Jonas made an appearance at a celebrity golf tournament over the weekend in Lake Tahoe. They also converted their trip into a mini getaway of sorts as they took a break from parenting duties. Thanks to Nick Jonas, the singer shared some stunning photos from their time on a boat at Lake Tahoe.

