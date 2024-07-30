Priyanka Chopra drops BTS pic with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi: ‘20 years of being Rani’

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi was released 20 years ago today and enjoyed significant box office success with an impressive theatrical run. The film's achievement was a combined effort, with David Dhawan aiming to reinvent himself with a romantic comedy, Sajid Nadiadwala's production expertise, and Rumi Jaffery's creative input.

The movie is remembered for the performances and star power of Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra. As the film marks its 20th anniversary, Priyanka Chopra shared a post featuring the lead stars, humorously commenting on her eyebrows from that time.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

On Instagram, the official team page of Priyanka Chopra marked the 20th anniversary of the iconic film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The post includes three images from the movie: the first features Priyanka Chopra, and the following two showcase her with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. The BTS pic is too cute to miss!

The post was captioned, “20 years of Rani being Rani #20YearsOfMujhseShaadiKarogi.”

Re-sharing the post on her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “20 years of being Rani! Woah!” She also commented on her eyebrows in the picture and wrote, “Those brows tho,” followed by crying and laughing emoji.

Priyanka Chopra on professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra’s most recent appearance was in Love Again in 2023. She is next set to star in The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers, alongside Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. The script for this film has been co-written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini. Apart from this, Priyanka is also slated to appear in the American action-comedy Heads of State.

