Priyanka Chopra drops chic selfie while promoting The White Tiger, Parineeti Chopra says 'no filter needed'.

Priyanka Chopra kick-started the promotions of The White Tiger this week and snapped up a selfie chronicling her makeup skills for the gram. Check it out below.

is a busy bee as the actress is currently scooped up in her London home after wrapping up the shoot of Text For You. The actress has been in the UK since December owing to the country's strict lockdown restrictions due to the rising cases of Covid 19. And while she is there, Priyanka has now started the press promotions of The White Tiger as the film is set to release next week.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka has been sharing glimpses from behind the scenes as her virtual press tour has kicked off. She was also joined by her co-star Adarsh Gourav, who plays the leading role in The White Tiger, on several occasions. Amidst her busy day of promotions, Priyanka removed some time to snap up a selfie of herself and looked super chic while she was at it.

In the photo, the actress can be seen wearing a crisp white formal blouse with her hair tied back in a messy bun. Sharing the photo, PeeCee revealed that she was incharge of her own makeup. She captioned the photo, "DIY Glam. How’d I do? (#TheWhiteTiger Press Junket day)."

Priyanka's photo was naturally loved by her fans but cousin sister and actress had an observation to make. She commented, "No filter needed! (Ever)" Whereas PC's close friend Anjula commented, "Where’s my teal eyeliner???"

Check out Priyanka's photo below:

