Priyanka Chopra drops fun relatable post complaining about daughter Malti Marie’s toys and it is every mom ever

Priyanka Chopra shares a heartwarming bond with her daughter Malti Marie, who she welcomed in 2022. The actress continues to offer her fans a glimpse into their mother-daughter dynamic and also the antics of the little one.

In a recent fun post shared by Priyanka, she seems to be complaining about Malti’s toys, which is way too relatable for every mom out there.

Priyanka Chopra shares relatable post about Malti Marie’s toys

Today, May 14, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Stories and reshared a fun post. In the original video, a mother was seen keeping her child’s toys back in place. The text read, “Me complaining about how many toys my child has.” The video then transitions to the mom coming home with newly-bought toys for her kid with the clip saying, “Also me.”

It looks like Priyanka has the same feelings about her daughter Malti Marie’s toys.

Have a look at Priyanka’s story!

Priyanka Chopra’s Mother’s Day 2024 post

In her special post for Mother's Day 2024, Priyanka Chopra penned a heartfelt note. She wished, "Happy Mother's Day to everyone who has been lucky enough to have had the love, care and protection of a mother and or mother figures."

Talking about herself, PC stated, “I’ve been so blessed with having not just my mother or grandmothers have an incredible impression on my upbringing but also my aunts. It truly takes a village.”

She expressed gratitude to her mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas, saying, “As a new mother navigating what my version of MMs upbringing will be like, I have sweet nostalgia of mine reflected in every day with her. My mother and mother in law have been absolutely magical in this journey. I could not have been able to balance all that I do without them. Thank you @drmadhuakhourichopra @mamadjonas.”

Lastly, she had sweet words for her daughter Malti and husband Nick Jonas. She wrote, “And my angels.. @maltimarie thank you for choosing me to be your mama and @nickjonas thank you for making me a mama. Parenting with you is what dreams are made of. Thank you for such a special day today. Very grateful.”

