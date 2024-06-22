Priyanka Chopra drops heartwarming VIDEO with 'angel baby' Malti and mom Madhu Chopra; Nick Jonas’ reaction will melt your heart

Priyanka Chopra is currently occupied with filming her next project titled The Bluff. Alongside sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set, she also makes time for her young daughter Malti, her mom Madhu Chopra, and her close friends.

Recently, Chopra posted a heartwarming video on her Instagram with Malti and also shared that she can't wait for hubby Nick Jonas to be with them. Nick reacted to the video as well, expressing his feelings.

Priyanka Chopra drops heartwarming video with Malti, Mom and friends

PeeCee took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video compilation featuring her daughter Malti Marie, her mom Madhu Chopra, and a friend's family. The video captures Chopra and Malti having a joyful time playing on the beach at home, as well as Malti enjoying painting sessions with her bestie Thiaan Dutt. It also showcases some delightful moments shared among them all, making it truly heart-melting.

Priyanka captioned the post, 'My angel baby, my best friend, my godson, my brother from another mother and my actual mother. Nothing like family and friends to keep you rejuvenated. Miss you gaga @nickjonas. Can’t wait til you’re here..#thebluff #homeiswheretheheartis #workingmom'.

Nick Jonas quickly reacted to the video by dropping an emotional crying emoji face in the comments section, and we are totally in awe of it.

Have a look at the video here:

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra's latest appearance was in the American romantic comedy Love Again. Prior to commencing filming for The Bluff in Australia, she wrapped up another project titled Heads of State.

The Quantico star is set to return as spy Nadia Sinh in the second season of the thriller series Citadel, alongside Richard Madden.

Talking about her Bollywood projects, Chopra has been in talks with Farhan Akhtar for a movie titled Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Recently, Alia provided an update about the project and explained that everyone involved is highly motivated to make the film happen because of the importance of the subject matter and the strong team collaboration. However, she pointed out that the main obstacle right now is the lack of suitable timing.

