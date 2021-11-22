Priyanka Chopra drops Jonas from her Instagram handle leaving netizens confused

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have always melted down millions of hearts. They have been treating their fans with beautiful pictures ever since they got married. Both are head over heels in love with each other and their social media handles are proof of that. However, recently the Matrix 4 actress gave a little shock to her fans when she removed both last names, Chopra and Jonas, from her Instagram handle. Fans were confused with her sudden move by the star.

Priyanka has not reacted to this or said anything on the matter. But, this has surely created a buzz among netizens as to why has the actress changed her name. The speculation is also that this is hinting at a big change that is yet to be announced. Well, this will be answered with time. To note, recently, Priyanka had shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram stories. In the picture, she was seen sharing a warm embrace with hubby Nick Jonas.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married on December 1, 2018 and had a big fat Indian wedding. They had recently brought their first house together and celebrated their first Diwali in it. Sharing the photos of celebrating the festival from her new house with hubby Nick, Priyanka wrote, “Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special,” “Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently working on a web series, Citadel. She was busy shooting for the same in the UK and Spain. Apart from this, she will also be seen in The Matrix Resurrections and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

