Priyanka Chopra drops LIT Diwali photos in a stunning lehenga as she wishes fans worldwide

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 04, 2021 10:14 AM IST  |  4.4K
   
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global icon and has made world domination her aim but the actress never forgets her roots. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Priyanka took to Instagram to wish her fans worldwide a very Happy Diwali. For the Diwali wishes, Priyanka decked up in her festive best and looked stunning.

 

The actress wore a golden and beige lehenga, a dazzling mirror work choli and breezy floral printed dupatta. Priyanka amped up the glam quotient with her full festive makeup of smokey eyes, highlighter and nude brown lips. Not just that, she went big on accessories as she donned a striking pearl and diamond choker with match earrings.

In the series of photos, Priyanka dished out her best poses against the backdrop of a velvet green curtain and Diwali lights. She captioned the photos, "Happy Diwali eve… love, light and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love." 

Priyanka is reportedly back home in the US now after wrapping up her shoot schedules in London. Check out Priyanka Chopra's Diwali photos below:

 

In Bollywood, Diwali festivities kicked off on a good note. On Wednesday night, Ekta Kapoor hosted a massive Diwali bash which saw several celebrities and actors arrive in their best dressed ethnic outfits. 

