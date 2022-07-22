Priyanka Chopra drops news PICS from her birthday celebration ft. Nick Jonas, Madhu Chopra & daughter Malti

Global icon Priyanka Chopra turned 40 on the 18th of July. She celebrated her birthday with her friends and family members. The social media is filled with PeeCee's birthday bash photos. Speaking of which, now, the actress took to her official Instagram, where she enjoys a massive fan following, to share some new photos from her birthday celebration. The photos featured Nick Jonas, Parineeti Chopra, Madhu Chopra, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and others. The new photos were all about love and laughter.

The Fashion actress also wrote a heartfelt note while sharing the photos. It read, "Just a girl and her birthday squad! So grateful and thankful to surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far). The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl".

She further wrote, "I'm so touched by all the birthday love I've received this year. The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special. Thank you everyone who reached out , it means the world. Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life. Grateful and blessed". Click here to watch video.

Check Priyanka Chopra's photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen next in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in her kitty also marks Priyanka's return to the Indian screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.

