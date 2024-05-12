Priyanka Chopra drops PIC with Nick Jonas from their cozy night; don't miss daughter Malti Marie's adorable VIDEO

Priyanka Chopra recently reunited with her husband, Nick Jonas, after wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming movie Heads of State. Earlier, Priyanka gave a glimpse of their time together in Ireland along with their daughter, Malti Marie.

Now, Priyanka has offered a peek into one of her nights with Nick. The singer also shared an adorable video of their daughter.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy a cozy night while Malti Marie features in cute video

Recently, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and shared a cozy picture with Nick Jonas from their night in. In the selfie, Nick and Priyanka were seen wearing snug sweatshirts and lying down comfortably. The actress captioned the picture, “Nights like this…” indicating that they were enjoying quality time.

Have a look!

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas shared a video of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the clip, Malti’s back could be seen as she indulged in her coloring books. As soon as she realized the camera’s presence, the little one, wearing a floral dress, turned with a surprised expression. She flashed a big smile, making Nick caption the post with a heart-eyes emoji. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Watch the video here!

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra’s wrap-up post for Heads of State

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra shared a special post after concluding filming for her action comedy film Heads of State. She wrote, “And it’s a wrap.. it’s been a year.. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn’t happen always..”

She continued, “This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday. It’s been an honor to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y’all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo .. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude.”

Priyanka will be sharing the screen with Idris Elba and John Cena in the movie. Looking ahead, she will focus on The Bluff and Citadel Season 2.

ALSO READ: Heads of State: Priyanka Chopra practices fighting, does squats with daughter Malti Marie in wrap-up post; WATCH