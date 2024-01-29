Priyanka Chopra drops PICS from her sunny stroll at Topanga Canyon featuring daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra’s husband, American singer Nick Jonas was in Mumbai recently to perform at Lollapalooza India Music Festival 2024 with his brothers Joe and Kevin. PeeCee didn’t accompany the Jonas Brothers to her country because probably she was enjoying a stroll with her daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra shares photos from her stroll with daughter Malti Marie

A couple of minutes ago, desi girl Priyanka Chopra shared an Instagram post from her day out with daughter Malti Marie. The photo album shows the actress sitting on a hill, posing glamorously for the camera. The following picture was of the beautiful view and her shadow making a cameo appearance. Sharing the photos, PC penned, “Sometimes you just need a stroll.”

In the post, the Bajirao Mastani actress also shared a picture of her daughter Malti Marie playing with sand. But she later deleted her entire post and reposted it without the little one’s picture.

The Sky Is Pink star also shared a photo of herself with an adorable fluffy and happy dog on her IG stories.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to fans calling Nick Jonas ‘jiju’ at Lollapalooza 2024

On January 27, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas set the stage on fire as they performed at the Indian music festival for the first time. While several visuals from the event went viral, a clip also showed fans chanting ‘jiju, jiju’ when Priyanka’s husband came on stage. The actress was quick to acknowledge the love that Nick was showered with on his visit to India. Hence, she took to her Instagram stories and shared the video from the concert as fans cheered up for the singer and called him ‘Jiju’. Sharing the clip, the actress penned, “Jiju! I love you all so much.”

She also shared a gratitude post for her admirers for showering their love on the Jonas Brothers and giving them a heartfelt welcome. In another post on her Instagram stories, Chopra penned, “My heart (accompanied by a red heart and face holding tears emoji) thank you Mumbai.” Interestingly, Indian actress Taapsee Pannu also attended the live event. She expressed her excitement to see ‘jijaji’ on stage with a clip from the concert.

