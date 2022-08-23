Priyanka Chopra drops selfie of her ‘bed time TV favorite’; See Photo

Popular actress Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas are cherishing their role as parents nowadays. The couple welcomed their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas Chopra in January this year via surrogacy. However, raising a newly born child is not an easy task. Following this, PeeCee dropped a new picture highlighting about the comfort of sleeping in a blanket. Sharing a story on her Instagram story, the Bajirao Mastani actress wrote, “Bed time TV fave” with a heart emoji.

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Image:

In order to ensure privacy of their younger one, new celebrity parents in town, PeeCee and Nick often drop photos of their little one with her face hidden. Speaking of which, the Baywatch actress recently shared a cute picture with her daughter Malti Marie on her Instagram handle. The baby’s face is expectedly hidden in the pictures.

Meanwhile, earlier in an interview with The New Indian Express, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra had hinted that the newly turned parents will be sharing their baby's face soon in the public and urged the paparazzi to give space and ensure privacy to the newly blessed couple.

Priyanka's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' name is inspired by her mother’s name Madhumalti Chopra, aka, Madhu Chopra. Reacting to the same, Madhu said that it came as a pleasant surprise and she got to know about the name only on the day of the naamkaran, and she was honoured. Madhu shared that in Hindu traditions, the paternal grandfather whispers the name, along with words of wisdom, into the baby’s ears and Nick’s dad did those rituals. She added that Priyanka and Nick have already discussed being equally involved as parents. "I give a massage and Nick gives her a bath and changes her diapers,” said Madhu.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to star in the spy thriller series Citadel with Richard Madden, romantic comedy It's All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan and Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

