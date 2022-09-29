Priyanka Chopra drops sweet PIC with daughter Malti Marie as she takes her on a walk in her stroller

Priyanka Chopra is completely enjoying the new phase of motherhood in her life and her social media space is proof of the same. PeeCee keeps an active presence on Instagram, and often treats her millions of fans and followers to glimpses of her personal and professional lives. Netizens too keep on coming back for more sneak-peeks into the global icon’s life. Lately, she has been sharing adorable photos with her baby daughter Malti Marie. Keeping up with this trajectory, tonight too, Priyanka shared a photo with her on her Instagram space. Have you seen it yet? Priyanka Chopra shares a photo with baby daughter Malti Marie

A few moments back, Priyanka took to the story feature on Instagram and shared a new picture with Malti. In the photo, the Barfi actress can be seen taking her baby daughter on a walk, while she carried her in a stroller. Priyanka looked pretty as she donned a knitted white dress and left her hair open. She wore a pair of white heels to match her outfit and accessorized with a matching bag. Little Malti can be seen dressed in an adorable white dress as well. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, “Just two girls walkin’ 5th av.” Take a look: