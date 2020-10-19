Priyanka Chopra embracing Nick Jonas in a pretty throwback selfie at the beach will ward off your Monday blues

Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a throwback photo from their beach trip with Nick Jonas and friends. The gorgeous star and Nick's photo is a perfect treat to kick start a new week.

Actress has been spending time with Nick Jonas amid the ongoing pandemic. While the actress has returned to work, she seems to be missing her getaways with Nick and her close friends. And, that came to light with her recent post for her friend. Priyanka shared an adorable throwback selfie with Nick Jonas today where the couple was seen embracing each other. With the gorgeous photo, Priyanka wished her close friend and actress Akari Kalai on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka dropped the gorgeous beachside trip memory and remembered the good old times when she and Nick joined Akari and friends on a fun trip. In the photo, we could see Nick and Priyanka holding onto each other as the Jonas Brothers singer clicked the selfie with their friends. Priyanka could be seen dressed in a striped outfit while Nick is seen clad in a turquoise blue shirt. The adorable photo surely took the actress down the memory lane when she and beau Nick joined friends for a fun time.

Priyanka wrote, "We always have the best time together. You bring so much light wherever you go. Miss you lots. Happy Birthday! @akarikalai."

Take a look at Priyanka and Nick's photo with their friends:

Meanwhile, recently, Priyanka shared an adorable photo with her niece and recalled the old times with her. She expressed that she was missing 'home.' On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar. She will now be seen in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. The first look was recently released by Netflix on their social media handles and fans love seeing Priyanka and Rajkummar in the same. Apart from this, Priyanka also has Citadel with Richard Madden and Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves.

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Instagram

