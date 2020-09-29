  1. Home
Like Priyanka Chopra, Emma Watson & others, Sonu Sood conferred with Special Humanitarian Action Award by UNDP

Sonu Sood has joined the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Emma Watson and other stars as he was conferred upon with the Special Humanitarian Action Award by UNDP. The actor called it a ‘rare honour’ and was elated about it.
22650 reads Mumbai
Sonu SoodLike Priyanka Chopra, Emma Watson & others, Sonu Sood conferred with Special Humanitarian Action Award by UNDP
Actor Sonu Sood has been relentlessly working through the pandemic to help people of the nation and for his good work done, the United Nations Development Programme has conferred upon him the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award. With this, Sonu joins the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Emma Watson, Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio and others who also have been awarded by the UN bodies for their work. The actor was elated to receive the honour and expressed gratitude for the same. 

The award was conferred upon Sonu in a virtual ceremony that was held on Monday evening. The actor has been awarded for helping the migrants, students stranded across different countries, creating employment opportunities and free education to children amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. The actor expressed that getting honoured by the UN is extremely special. He called it a 'rare honour.' 

Sonu said, "I have done whatever little I have done, in my own humble way, for my fellow countrymen without any expectations. However, to be recognized and awarded feels good." The actor further said that he supports the goals of the UN and that will do his bit in achieving SDG's by 2030. He mentioned that mankind and earth will benefit from the implementation of those goals. The actor has been tirelessly working towards helping people of the country. Sonu even chartered flights to bring back students from other nations stuck due to pandemic. Several celebs too have lauded his humanitarian work and people too have termed him as 'messiah.'

Credits :ANI

