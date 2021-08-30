Priyanka Chopra encourages Indian talent to take leap to Hollywood: South Asians have long been marginalised

Global star is one of the personalities who has transitioned from Bollywood to Hollywood over a span of few years and while doing so, she has managed to leave an impact across the world. Now, the Quantico star has expressed what her dream is for South Asian actors in a recent chat and it surely will leave many in awe. Priyanka, who has carved her own niche in Hollywood after becoming a superstar in Bollywood, expressed in a chat that South Asians have 'long been marginalised in entertainment'.

Talking to Vogue India, Priyanka expressed that seeing more actors from India taking the leap to Hollywood is her 'dream'. She said, "It was so hard to have people take me seriously as a mainstream actor when I first came to America. " She further went on to add that since then, she noticed a lot of change in Hollywood and that she'd love to see more Indian talent taking the leap. Priyanka also assured that she would continue to cast more Indian folks and create more such content.

I’ll tirelessly cast Indian people and create Indian content for the world to watch. South Asians have long been marginalised in entertainment. It’s time we demand representation. Priyanka Chopra

Talking about it, Priyanka said, "With streaming, entertainment has become much more global. My mum watches Korean dramas all day. This is the time. I’d encourage Indian talent to beat down the door and, on my end, I’ll tirelessly cast Indian people and create Indian content for the world to watch. South Asians have long been marginalised in entertainment. It’s time we demand representation." Further, the actress was asked about her production company Purple Pebble Pictures and she expressed that her focus is on developing true stories, stories around women and a couple of comedies. She said, "I’m all about creating franchises around female actors and that’s not necessarily just me."

It’s a very technical job. It’s something that I hope I have the courage to do. Priyanka Chopra on direction

The actress who has penned her memoir this year titled Unfinished also revealed in the chat that she is learning writing. Priyanka also hoped that someday she could turn to directing in the future. She said, "I’ve been around incredibly talented directors and picked up a lot of what they do. But it’s a very technical job. It’s something that I hope I have the courage to do." On being asked if she would pen another book, the actress said that she would but it won't be a memoir or about her.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Priyanka left the internet in awe of her Sunday shenanigans at the beach with Nick Jonas. The photos of Nick and Priyanka enjoying in the sun together went viral on social media. On the work front, currently, Priyanka is shooting for Citadel in the UK. Up next, she will begin work on Jee Le Zaraa with and . The film will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

