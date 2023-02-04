Priyanka Chopra enjoys a ‘perfect’ snow day with baby Malti, Nick Jonas has the best reaction; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra grabbed all the limelight this week after she decided to reveal her daughter Malti Marie’s face at the event as her father Nick Jonas and his brothers received the Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star. Social media has been gushing over Malti’s cuteness and they cannot get enough of her. Well, PeeCee is quite active on social media and she often leaves her fans speechless with her pictures. Today too she posted a couple of pictures as she enjoys a snow day out with her daughter Malti and her friends. Priyanka Chopra drops pictures with Malti

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra shared a couple of pictures from her ‘perfect day’. In the first picture, PeeCee looks stylish as ever. Wearing a blue, white and red checks jumpsuit, the Bajirao Mastani actress looks stunning. She has left her hair open and has paired her outfit with grey shades while she holds Malti’s pram. Although, we cannot see Malti’s face but it is clear that she was in the pram and was enjoying the scenic beauty. Sharing these pictures, the actress wrote, “Creating Perfect Moments everyday.” Nick Jonas took to the comments section and posted a fire and heart emoji. Check out Priyanka Chopra’s post: