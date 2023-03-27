Priyanka Chopra enjoys ‘bedtime stories’ with Malti Marie; Nick Jonas flaunts ‘daddy-daughter’ matching shoes

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are proud and doting parents to Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. They welcomed their daughter on January 15, 2022, and have been over the moon since then. Priyanka and Nick often share the most adorable pictures of their little princess. While they often keep her face hidden in the pictures, fans do get to see glimpses of Nick and Priyanka’s precious moments with her. Today, Priyanka shared a glimpse of ‘bedtime stories’ with her daughter Malti Marie, while Nick Jonas shared a picture of his and Malti’s matching ‘daddy-daughter’ shoes!

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘bedtime stories’ with daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story to post a picture that shows Malti Marie fast asleep on her bed. While Malti’s face isn’t visible, she is seen wearing a blue and white printed outfit, and has a blanket draped over her. “Bedtime stories,” wrote Priyanka Chopra, with a red heart emoji. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas also took to his Instagram story a few hours ago, and shared a glimpse of his and Malti’s matching sneakers. The picture shared by him shows two pairs of all-white sneakers, and the tiny one is just too cute! “Daddy X Daughter’, wrote Nick. Take a look at Priyanka and Nick’s stories below!

How Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tried to enjoy Saturday night

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Priyanka Chopra shared a video that shows her and Nick sitting together at a restaurant. They look visibly tired, sleepy and low on energy, and while Priyanka recorded the video, Nick was seen pretending to have fun by throwing his arms in the air. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, “When mom and dad try to do Saturday night”. Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas commented, “I feel this.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in Russo Brothers’ upcoming web series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden. She also has Love Again with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Apart from this, she also has Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

