Priyanka Chopra enjoys a chariot ride to reach Citadel set in Spain; See

After enjoying a beachy day off, actor is now back to work. On Thursday, the Baywatch star took to her Instagram space to share yet another behind-the-scenes video from the sets of her upcoming series, Citadel. However, what caught our attention was the royal ride that Priyanka opted to reach her shoot location.

In the video shared by her, Priyanka can be seen enjoying a ‘chariot ride’ in Spain. Although her face isn’t visible in the clip, the looks of the white chariot she boarded surely appears to drip royalty. As the camera pans, Priyanka gets closer to her shoot location and as the video nears its end, a few crew members can be seen waiting for her. The short clip has surely raised anticipation around her upcoming drama series.

Click HERE to watch the video

This comes just a few days after Priyanka enjoyed drinks with her Citadel co-star Osy Ikhile. It so happened that the British actor turned 33 recently and was seen enjoying his big day with a slew of close friends. In the clip, Priyanka Chopra makes a brief appearance holding what appears to be a glass filled with champagne. While sharing the clip, Osy wrote, “33 TODAY!!! THANK YOU LORD!!!! Very blessed!! Extremely grateful! God is good! Famtree is winning! Life is DOPE!!!”

In terms of work, Priyanka was last seen in the drama movie, The White Tiger alongside, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. She is currently stationed at London for the shooting of her upcoming project Citadel in collaboration with Richard Madden. Priyanka also has Text For You and Matrix in the pipeline.

ALSO READ| Take cues from Priyanka Chopra’s bikini PHOTOS to style your beachy look