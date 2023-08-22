Priyanka Chopra enjoys day out with Malti Marie; Nick Jonas carries their daughter in a basket in NEW pics

Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in Love Again and the Russo Brothers’ series Citadel, will next be seen in Heads Of State. PeeCee has often been vocal about balancing her professional and personal life, and clearly, she has been managing both perfectly. While Priyanka is committed to her upcoming projects, she also makes sure to spend ample time with her hubby Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka recently shared a series of pictures from August, giving fans a sneak peek into her adorable moments with Nick and Malti.

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of special moments with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie

On Tuesday morning, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from this month. “August magic,” she wrote in the caption, while sharing the gorgeous snaps. The first three pictures feature her and Nick Jonas. Meanwhile, the next one is an adorable snap of Malti playing with a doll. Another picture shows Malti staring out of the window. She looks adorable in a denim jacket with her initial ‘M’ written on the back. The next one is a candid picture of Priyanka holding Malti as they both look out of the window.

The next few pictures are from Priyanka and Nick’s day out with Malti. They took her out to a park, and in one photo, they are seen holding Malti’s hands. Meanwhile, in another adorable snap, Nick is seen carrying their daughter in a basket, in the park. The pictures are just too cute, and fans went gaga over them. One comment read, “Why is Nick holding her in a basket in Central Park? (laughing emoji) that’s the cutest most randomest thing,” while another one wrote, “Love you guys!!Gorgeous NP and adorable MM!These pics are Beautiful!Precious fam moments!” Take a look!

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads Of State, which was announced in April 2023. Apart from this, she was also going to be a part of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Reports suggest she has stepped out of the film, however, there has been no confirmation about the same.

