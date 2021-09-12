Priyanka Chopra enjoys an easy ‘Movie weekend’ with mom Madhu Chopra & Siddharth Chopra; See PIC

is one of the busiest actresses working currently as she is juggling with films across the globe. Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture with her mother Madhu Chopra and her brother Siddharth Chopra. In the picture, Priyanka is sitting with both of them on a couch enjoying a relaxing weekend. The family is savoring the weekend by watching films. Priyanka wrote in the caption, “Movie weekends with @drmadhuakhourichopra @siddharthchopra89”. Priyanka is smiling from ear to ear in the picture while her mother and brother can be seen having a relaxing day watching films.

Priyanka was recently seen in the first trailer of mighty ambitious ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ alongside Keanu Reeves, who plays a legendary character ‘Neo’ in the film. The trailer has grabbed the audience’s reaction across the globe due to enthralling action sequences and a lead ahead in the beloved franchise. Priyanka has also announced her upcoming Bollywood film. She will be starring alongside and for Farhan Akhtar’s directorial ‘Jee Le Zara’. The film is touted to be a road trip venture. Priyanka had also shared a few pictures from the sets of her upcoming show ‘Citadel’, where she was bruised from performing action sequences.

In a recent chat with Vogue, Priyanka spoke about how South Asians have been marginalized in the entertainment business. She said, “With streaming, entertainment has become much more global. My mum watches Korean dramas all day. This is the time. I’d encourage Indian talent to beat down the door and, on my end, I’ll tirelessly cast Indian people and create Indian content for the world to watch. South Asians have long been marginalised in entertainment. It’s time we demand representation."

