Priyanka Chopra 'enjoys every minute of New York' in a black backless strappy gown; Watch
Priyanka Chopra took to her social media and shared a glimpse of herself in a stunning black outfit.
Priyanka Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. She is one of the top actresses and has become a notable name in Hollywood after having a fruitful career in Bollywood. PeeCee is currently in New York for the United Nations General Assembly as one of the speakers at the Global event. The actress has also been accompanied by her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, whom she welcomed via surrogacy with her husband and singer Nick Jonas.
She also enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, she updates fans with her daily routine on social media. Just a while ago, Priyanka took to her Instagram story and shared a glimpse of herself in a black backless strappy dress as she is seen getting into her car and posing for the camera. The Bajirao Mastani actress stepped out for dinner at her own Indian dining place Sona. In it, Priyanka kept her perfectly styled tresses open and opted for bold smokey eyes, which she paired with hoop earrings and a matching black mini bag. She captioned the video, "Enjoying every minute of New York."
Check it out:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will feature in It's All Coming Back To Me opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She also has Russo Brothers’ Citadel, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos.
She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip film with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti in collaboration, under the banner Excel Entertainment. The film marks Priyanka’s first collaboration with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Meanwhile, Jee Le Zaraa also marks her return to the Hindi screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose and also starred Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Suresh Saraf in the lead roles.
