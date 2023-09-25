Priyanka Chopra enjoys fun time with daughter Malti in pool after giving Parineeti Chopra’s wedding a miss-PIC

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are doting parents to their little daughter Malti Marie, whom they welcomed in January last year. PeeCee loves to document special moments shared with her daughter, on Instagram. From Malti Marie's play date with friends to her vacation pictures with the family, Priyanka often gives her fans a sneak peek into their everyday life. Now, Priyanka has shared yet another picture with Malti Marie as she spent some quality time with her in the pool.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys pool day with daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories on Monday morning to share a picture that showed her chilling with Malti Marie in the swimming pool. Priyanka is seen donning a green bikini as she throws Malti Marie in the air. Little Malti is seen enjoying to the fullest and has a wide grin on her face. Priyanka partially hid Malti's face by adding a rainbow emoji over her eyes. Malti looks adorable in a blue swimsuit, and she is seen wearing a bunch of swimming gear and floaters for her safety. The picture is too adorable, check it out below.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra gave her cousin Parineeti Chopra's wedding with Raghav Chadha a miss. However, PeeCee's mom Madhu Chopra, and her brother Siddharth Chopra were present for all the wedding festivities. This morning, as Madhu Chopra was spotted at the Udaipur airport, the paps asked her why Priyanka couldn't attend. Replying to this, she said that it was due to her work commitments. Priyanka Chopra, however, wished Parineeti and Raghav through social media posts. She recently shared some lovely pictures from Parineeti and Raghav's wedding and welcomed Raghav to the Chopra family.

Sharing the lovely snaps, Priyanka wrote, "Picture perfect.. sending so much love to the newly weds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 … hope you’re ready to dive into the crazy with us Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we’re sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love.Love you little one.@parineetichopra."

