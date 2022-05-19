Priyanka Chopra enjoys ice cream on the sets of Citadel with a 'bruised face'; PIC

Priyanka Chopra is an actress that doesn't need an introduction. She is an active social media user and enjoys a massive fan following. Every now and then, the Bajirao Mastani actress updates fans with her daily routine. Priyanka is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Hollywood debut web series Citadel and has been sharing a sneak peek with her avatar. Speaking of which, a few hours back, the actress dropped a picture of her bruised face as she enjoyed her lunch.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, the Mary Kom actress is seen eating ice cream for lunch and she wrote “Ice cream for lunch. Shoulda seen the other guy (winking emoji)” Priyanka's face is seen covered with fake bruises and blood as she shoots for another action sequence for the series.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story:

On Wednesday, she posted a picture of her bruised face and shared the picture on her social media handle, she asked her followers, “Did u have a tough day at work as well?” accompanied with a big smile emoticon. She also added the hashtags, “actor's life”, “Citadel” and “a day in the life."

Recently, the new mom resumed shooting for the show after welcoming her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with her husband-singer Nick Jonas in January. On resuming work, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress had shared a photo from the sets on Instagram Stories. In a note, she said, “Back to work. Citadel.”

Meanwhile, talking about Citadel, it is helmed by the Russo brothers of the Avengers fame. It is one of the most-anticipated projects and Priyanka will be teaming up with Eternals star Richard Madden, it will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos.

Apart from this, the Baywatch actress has many interesting films in her pipeline. Recently, she appeared in the American fiction action film, The Matrix Resurrections as Sati opposite Keanu Reeves. Next, she will lead in the romantic drama It's All Coming Back To Me opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Priyanka also has Ending Things and a Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, which is directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film will also mark Priyanka's return to the Indian screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.

