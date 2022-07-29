Priyanka Chopra enjoys a 'much-needed super fun night out' with Diljit Dosanjh & Lilly Singh; PICS

Global icon Priyanka Chopra needs no formal introduction. She is a former beauty pageant winner, actress, singer, and philanthropist. She made her Bollywood debut in the early 2000s and since then there is no looking back for the star. She has worked in several hit movies including The Sky Is Pink, Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do, Barfi, Fashion, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she updates her fans with her personal and professional lives.

Recently, the actress attended the live concert of singer Diljit Dosanjh in Los Angeles, USA. She was accompanied by Lily Singh. She shared some fun photos on 'gram and wrote, "There are a few things that will warm your heart as much as a taste of home. Also, when your people are in town! You show the F up!! I had a much-needed super fun night out watching @diljitdosanjh doing what he does best! He had the audience wrapped around his finger! None of us sat even for a moment! You're such a superstar, @diljitdosanjh. I highly recommend you get tickets to Diljit's current tour! Also, kudos to the team that made it so comfortable and awesome for my friends and me! Thank you, @lilly, for always having the best ideas for nights out! Lots of Love! PS- watch us trying to outdo respecting each other! I'll bow lower! Lol! #DesiThings #DesiCrew".

Check Priyanka's post here:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in the film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in her kitty. It will mark Priyanka's return to the Indian screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.

