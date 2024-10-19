Priyanka Chopra enjoys Mumbai rain, interacts and poses with paps at airport before flying out of India; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra recently delighted her Indian fans with a surprise visit, even attending a special screening of her upcoming film Paani. Now, as she heads back, she was seen at the airport, sharing a warm moment with the paparazzi by posing and chatting. On her way, she embraced the Mumbai rain, capturing the city's monsoon magic in a heartfelt video.

Today (October 19), Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the airport as she prepared to leave India after her memorable visit. She rocked a stylish black-and-white co-ord set paired with chic white sneakers, a cap, black sunglasses, and a matching bag, setting major airport fashion goals.

Her look was effortless yet perfect! Before departing, she graciously interacted with the paparazzi, posing for photos and sharing warm moments. Priyanka seemed genuinely delighted to be back in India after a long time, radiating happiness as she bid farewell.

On her way to the airport, the Heads of State enjoyed the Mumbai rain and shared the moment on their Instagram stories. In the video, she can be seen reaching out of the car window, feeling the city's raindrops as she soaked in the monsoon vibes. She captioned the clip, "Mumbai rains..." along with a heart emoji, capturing her love for the city's iconic weather.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently attended the screening of her Marathi-language film Paani in Mumbai, accompanied by her mother, Madhu Chopra, and brother, Siddharth Chopra. The event saw several Bollywood personalities in attendance, including filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and actor Mahesh Manjrekar.

Celebrities like Anusha Dandekar with her rumored boyfriend Bhushan Pradhan, actress Amruta Khanvilkar, and Priyanka's cousin, Mannara Chopra, also graced the occasion, along with the film's cast and crew.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently finished filming The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers, where she stars alongside Karl Urban. Currently, she is busy shooting the second season of Citadel, reprising her role as Nadia. In addition to this, she has the action film Heads of State, featuring John Cena and Idris Elba, lined up. There are also rumors that she may make her Bollywood comeback with Jee Le Zaara.

