Priyanka Chopra enjoys pool day in a black bikini at her LA mansion, vibes to Aamir Khan's 90s song; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra is a stunner and there is no denying this fact. The Bajirao Mastani actress is an active social media user and enjoys a massive fan following. Every now and then, Priyanka updates fans with her daily routine. The actress currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband-singer Nick Jonas. Earlier today, she shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram handle as she indulged in 'self-care' while vibing to Aamir Khan’s hit song along with other 90s tracks. PeeCee is also seen donning a black bikini as she enjoys pool time.

Sharing a glimpse of 'self-care' the Baywatch actress is also seen grooving to some 90s Bollywood music. Priyanka captioned it: "When u get a few unexpected hours of self care. Sound ON!! Can u recognise the songs I’m listening to? Share in comments." She is heard listening to songs like Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi, Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein, Neele Neele Ambar Par, Baahon Mein Chale Aao remix, and Bin Tere Sanam. As soon as the star shared the post, fans began showering her with love.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post:

Meanwhile, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their baby daughter in January this year. According to TMZ, the couple has named their baby Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. According to the birth certificate, she was born just after 8 PM on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego. However, the couple hasn’t yet made an official confirmation about their daughter's name.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in Hollywood films like Citadel, It's All Coming Back To Me, and Ending Things. She will also be seen in the Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, which is directed by Farhan Akhtar.

