Priyanka Chopra enjoys train ride with Malti; Gives a peek into Liverpool trip with Nick Jonas and family-PICS

Priyanka Chopra loves sharing updates about her professional as well as personal life on Instagram. As much as she loves sharing glimpses of her work life, she also shares sneak peeks of her everyday life with her hubby Nick Jonas and their 1-year-old daughter Malti Marie every now and then! The actress has had a few extremely hectic months with back-to-back projects and looks like she decided to take a quick break from work. She enjoyed a trip to Liverpool with her hubby Nick Jonas, daughter Malti, mom Madhu Chopra, and her in-laws. Priyanka shared pictures on Instagram, and they’re just too adorable!

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses from Liverpool trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and family

The first picture shared by Priyanka Chopra shows her seated next to her hubby Nick Jonas. The actress is seen pouting, and has a cap on, while Nick clicks a selfie while they enjoyed a boat ride. In the next picture, Priyanka is seen posing with her friend Tamanna Dutt. The third picture is an adorable one that shows Priyanka and Nick's daughter Malti Marie seated on a little white chair, opening a green coloured purse. She looks incredibly cute in a pink frock. Nick, Priyanka and their family ditched flights and took a train ride instead, and the next picture shows them at the station. Priyanka is seen holding baby Malti, while Nick is seen carrying the bags.

The following picture shows Priyanka showing Malti the scenic views from the window of the train. The next two pictures also show Malti enjoying the views from the huge windows of the train. In another snap, Malti is seen enjoying her time in a tiny pool, while the next picture shows her holding her father Nick's hand as she headed to the car. The last picture from the photo dump of their Liverpool trip showed Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, and her mother-in-law Denise Jonas happily posing together. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “Magic #family.” Nick Jonas dropped a heart emoji on the post.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Russo Brothers’ series Citadel, and the rom-com Love Again. She is currently working on her next project, Heads Of State, which also features John Cena and Idris Elba in key roles.

