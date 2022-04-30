Priyanka Chopra enjoys Vir Das’ live show in LA with friends; Calls him ‘brave and inspiring’

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon and fans love to see her posts on her social media. The actress often takes to her IG handle to share updates about her day to day life and how she spent her day with her family and friends. Well, in a recent post the Dil Dhadakne Do actress shared a couple of pictures of her having a gala time with her friends as she attended famous stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das’ live show in LA.

Amongst the pictures that PeeCee shared, in the first one we can see her seated on a table. Shew can be seen wearing beige coloured track pants with a matching ribbed top and she layered it with an orange and yellow coloured bomber jacket. Priyanka Chopra completed her look with white sneakers. In the next picture, we can see her interacting with Vir Das followed by a mirror selfie of her and a selfie of her with her gang in the car. She also posted a small recording of Vir Das performing live. Sharing these pictures and videos the actress wrote, “What a day! With Awesome friends watching an awesome friend do what he does best! @virdas you r so brave and so inspiring to me! Not to mention had me in tears laughing!! Thx for having us! Also love having u in La @pearlthusi come back soon! @cavanaughjames r u finally moving too? Love u too @divya_jyoti.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, as per a TMZ, Priyanka and Nick have apparently named their daughter 'Malti Marie Chopra Jonas'. The couple embraced parenthood this year in January via surrogacy. While Priyanka and Nick did not reveal the gender or name of their child, the couple did put out a joint statement informing the world about the new addition to their family. They had requested privacy in the statement as well.

