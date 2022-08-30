Priyanka Chopra expresses excitement as she attends Jonas Brothers' concert in Mexico City; Says 'Let's gooo'

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved celebs in the industry. She is one of the top actresses and has become a notable name in Bollywood and Hollywood. She may be a super busy actress, but she makes sure to spend quality time with her loved ones, speaking of which, currently Priyanka is in Mexico City with singer-husband Nick Jonas as Jonas Brothers' Remember This tour kicked off. She also enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, she updates fans with her daily routine on social media.

Just a while ago, Priyanka took to her Instagram story and shared a picture as she expressed her excitement ahead of the Jonas Brother tour. Sharing a glimpse of her access pass, she wrote: "Let's goooo." It also had Priyanka and family written on it. The Bajirao Mastani actress also shared a photo of all the snacks she's been bingeing on in Mexico. “When in Mexico eat Mexican snacks. Jonas Brothers in Mexico City tonight,” she wrote. Priyanka also shared a couple of other videos from their live performance on her Instagram Stories.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas Chopra in January this year via surrogacy. On Mother's Day, 2022, the couple revealed that their daughter was in NICU for over 100 days. The duo got married in 2018 and ever since they have made headlines across the globe.

On the work front, PeeCee has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She will next be seen in Citadel, Ending Things, and It's All Coming Back To Me. She also has a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. This also marks Priyanka's return to the Indian screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.

