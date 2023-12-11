Priyanka Chopra extends her support to appeal for 'lasting humanitarian ceasefire' for Palestinian children
Priyanka Chopra recently reshared a post shared by UN in her Instagram story in order to show her support for Palestinian children who are caught in the crossfire between Israel and Hamas.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death, violence, combat and physical abuse
Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories on Monday to share and support a post calling for a ceasefire in Palestine. The post highlighted the severe consequences for numerous children and minors during the Israeli bombardment. The original post was from UNICEF, the United Nations agency focused on providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.
Priyanka Chopra shares a post in support of ceasefire in Palestine
Today, on December 11, Priyanka Chopra shared a post on Instagram Stories echoing the call for a ceasefire in Palestine. The post highlighted the tragic situation where thousands of children and minors are being killed or are missing in the rubble due to Israeli bombardment. The original post came from UNICEF, a United Nations agency dedicated to offering humanitarian and developmental aid to children globally.
One of the quotes from the post that Priyanka Chopra reshared was attributed to UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell. It read, “Children need a lasting humanitarian ceasefire.”
When Priyanka Chopra revealed how her life changed after winning pageants?
During a recent master class interview on the Film Companion YouTube channel, Priyanka Chopra and Bhumi Pednekar talked about the significance of 'persistence' in their careers. Priyanka Chopra shared her perspective on how persistence has been a guiding principle throughout her career, reflecting on her experiences winning beauty pageants at the age of 17.
The actress from Barfi mentioned that winning Miss India and subsequently Miss World at the age of 17–18 had a significant impact on how people saw her. Priyanka Chopra shared that at that young age, the constant scrutiny and expectation to always behave impeccably and never say anything wrong were challenging. She revealed, “Because I was a pageant winner, I was expected to be perfect in every way.”
Priyanka Chopra's work front
The well-known actress recently appeared in the spy thriller series Citadel, now available on Amazon Prime Video. Priyanka Chopra, portraying the character Nadia Sinh, a skilled spy, is gearing up for the second season of the show. She also has two more projects in the pipeline: the upcoming action film Heads of State and Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar.
