Priyanka Chopra extends support towards farmers' protests: Their fears need to be allayed

Numerous Bollywood celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Swara Bhasker and others have shown their support towards the ongoing farmers' protests. The latest to join the bandwagon in Priyanka Chopra.

During the past few days, many celebs have extended their support towards the ongoing farmers’ protests in the country. They have urged the government to listen to their woes and make the required amendments to fulfill their requests and demands. For instance, Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh took part in the protests himself and showed his support towards them through the same. He is also said to have donated Rs 1 crore for keeping the protesting people warm.

Now, Jonas has shared a tweet of Dosanjh while extending her support towards the protests. While talking about the same, she writes, “Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later.” For the unversed, many celebs have praised Diljit Dosanjh for helping and supporting the farmers for their needy cause. And now, PeeCee has also joined this bandwagon of celebs.

Meanwhile, check out her tweet below:

Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later. https://t.co/PDOD0AIeFv — PRIYANKA (priyankachopra) December 6, 2020

Apart from Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh, many other B-town celebs like , Riteish Deshmukh, Hansal Mehta, Sonu Sood, Vishal Dadlani, Chitrangada Singh, Swara Bhasker, , and others have voiced their opinions in terms of the farmers’ protests and also extended their support towards them on social media. Talking about Priyanka Chopra’s work front, the actress has received heaps of praise owing to her stint in We Can Be Heroes the trailer of which was released sometime back.

