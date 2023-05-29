Priyanka Chopra faced troubles learning Bollywood dance in her debut film; Reveals actress' producer

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress struggled a lot to reach where she is now. It is a known fact that Priyanka Chopra made her debut in Bollywood in 2003 with the movie Andaaz. Recently, producer Suneel Darshan revealed that Priyanka faced troubles learning Bollywood dance for the film, Andaaz.

Priyanka Chopra faced issues learning Bollywood dance

Andaaz starring Lara Dutta and Akshay Kumar marked the debut film of Priyanka Chopra. The producer Suneel Darshan revealed that despite her tenacity, the Citadel actress struggled to live up to the directors’ expectations regarding the dance number. The song Allah Kare Dil Na Lage of this film seemed difficult for PeeCee. Due to this, the production was on hold.

In the meantime, Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna was expecting her first baby. The actor went to take care of his wife. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra became determined to learn the dance steps. The producer felt that the actress needed more practice so he enrolled her in a rigorous 45-day dance programme. She got training under the well-known choreographer, Veeru Krishnan.

Suneel Darshan on Priyanka Chopra’s struggle to learn dance

In an interview with ETimes, Suneel Darshan said, “Yes, this happened. And exactly around that time, Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle was their first child and her delivery date was round the corner.” The producer continued, “I enrolled Priyanka with Veeru Krishnan. Post that, however, it was all smooth.” After that, Priyanka executed the dance number perfectly. She impressed the director as well as the producer.

Speaking about Andaaz, the movie also featured Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta in key roles. Priyanka essayed the character of Jiya Singhania in the film. The movie was directed by Raj Kanwar and also went on to be a box office hit.

On the work front, Chopra is currently shooting for her next film Heads of State co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. She also has a Bollywood film Jee Le Zara starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The actress was last seen in the web series Citadel and the Hollywood movie Love Again.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Priyanka Chopra's Citadel renewed for season 2 with Joe Russo as the director? Details inside