Priyanka Chopra fails lie detector test as she praises Nick Jonas’ acting, admits she has more experience

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the hottest couples. These two often melt our hearts with their love and PDA, be it on the red carpets or at events. Now that the two have stepped into parenthood, these two are on cloud 9 and sharing their parenthood responsibilities and making sure they spend quality time with their daughter Malti. Well, Priyanka was on a promotional spree to promote her movie Love Again. The best part about this film is that Nick too will be seen in a cameo in the film. But, do you know? The actress lied about her husband being a phenomenal actor in a recent interview and later caught in a lie detector test.

Priyanka Chopra lied about Nick Jonas being a good actor

Priyanka Chopra might be playing a spy in her recently released thriller web show Citadel, but that does mean she is a good liar in real life too. In a recent interview, she took a lie detector test where she first lied about Nick being a good actor but later admitted that he might need a lesson or two in acting. Further talking about Nick’s acting skills, the Love Again actress revealed that she thinks he is an excellent actor. When the interviewer said it was a lie, she corrected herself, “He is a phenomenal actor.” As she was pulled up for lying again, she admitted, “I keep lying about his acting.” Although the actress revealed that she did not give any acting lessons to Nick this time when they shot for Love Again. However, she admitted that if they ever get cast again in a film, she will teach him as she has a little bit more experience than him.

Hrithik Roshan praises Priyanka Chopra’s work in Citadel

Yesterday, taking to his Instagram stories, Hrithik Roshan shared the poster of Citadel and wroten an appreciation note for Priyanka Chopra. He wrote, “Watching Priyanka Chopra in Citadel is such a fantastic surprise! Brilliant work! Also, incredibly entertaining show! Excellent direction and screenplay. PC you have killed it this time, too good!!! Very proud.” Sharing this in her stories, Priyanka wrote, “Thank you friend”.

