Priyanka Chopra feels it's 'in the genes' as Kareena shares Taimur's PIC playing cricket like his late grandpa

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was among the first few to drop a comment on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post featuring Taimur Ali Khan.

As the IPL season is going on, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has the perfect treat for her fans. The diva recently took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan playing cricket. Bebo along with hubby Saif and son Taimur left for Pataudi Palace in September. In the picture, the little munchkin can be seen adorably holding a cricket bat and playing with the others. Several celebrities have commented on Kareena’s latest post featuring the little Nawab. However, there is one comment from Jonas that has stolen everyone’s attention. PeeCee was among the first few to drop a comment on Bebo’s post. She writes, "In the genes." As we all know, Taimur’s late grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a legendary Indian cricketer. So, Priyanka surely means that Tim Tim is following his Dadaji’s footsteps!

While sharing the cute picture of Taimur, Kareena earlier wrote, “Any place in the IPL? I can play too (sic). Bebo’s sister Karisma Kapoor writes, "So cute." Her best friend Amrita Arora has also dropped a few heart emojis in the comment section.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post here:

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ comment below:

Meanwhile, Kareena is expecting her second child with husband . The actress celebrated her 40th birthday a few days earlier and shared a few pictures from the celebrations on social media. While sharing the pictures, she wrote, “As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG.”

