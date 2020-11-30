Priyanka Chopra finds cheerleader in Rajkummar Rao as she preps for lavish brunch; Nick Jonas is all hearts

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed she was presented with a lavish brunch spread. As she contemplating what to do with it, her The White Tiger co-star Rajkummar Rao took to the comments section and cheered her!

Jonas left us salivating when she revealed her Sunday brunch menu. The actress, who is in London to film her upcoming movie, took to Instagram and shared a photo of her lavish meal featuring meat, eggs and waffles among other dishes. With her jaw dropped and her hands covering her face, PeeCee shared the photo with the caption, "What do I do with this!??" While fans showered her with love, the actress's The White Tiger co-star Rajkummar Rao took to the comments section and turned cheerleader.

Rajkummar told Priyanka that he knows she can finish the meal. "Hahahaha You can finish it, Come on PC," his comment read. Meanwhile, her husband aka singer Nick Jonas was all hearts as he double-tapped on Priyanka's photo. Bollywood stars like Abhishek Bachchan and also showered her with love by liking the photo. Tamannaah Bhatia also liked the photo. Check it out below:

On the work front, the actress is in the UK to film her latest movie titled Text For You. Recently, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her on-set life and revealed she has begun filming for the project. PeeCee's movie also stars Grammy-winner Celine Dion and actor Sam Heughan. ICYMI, check out the photo in the link below.

Apart from Text For You, the actress recently reportedly shot for Matrix 4. While she has a number of projects in the pipeline, her projects like We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger will be released soon.

