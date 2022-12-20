Priyanka Chopra flashes a cute smile as she enjoys crisp weather in the US

Priyanka Chopra has surely not put down her enthusiasm toward life. This Bollywood star, who has made it big in the world of Hollywood, is teaching all of us to welcome each day with a smile. She has, time and again, proved the winters cannot put down her willpower to spend quality time with family. Nowadays, Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her vacation with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and has dropped an update from their vacation diaries.

A while ago, Priyanka Chopra dropped a picture of herself on her Instagram story. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen flashing a cute smile and wearing a woolen black and white striped beanie cap. To add up, she was seen wearing black woolen attire and aced her look by flashing a cute smile. On this story, the Dostana actor captioned: “When it’s perfectly crisp outside” with a red heart emoji.

Crisp weather usually denotes cold, dry, and bright weather. For the unaware, Priyanka Chopra lives with her husband Nick Jonas in a mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, California. According to weather.com, the temperature in Los Angeles is nowadays ranging from 7 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius.