Nick Jonas accompanies Priyanka Chopra to Mumbai ahead of the release of their web series; See PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are seen at their stylish best while posing with a fan inside the airport premises. Check out their unseen pictures.

Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas never fail to dole out major couple goals whenever they step out and we can always bet on it after having a look at their pictures. The two global icons tied the knot in December 2018 and have been inseparable since then. What’s best is that they have appeared together in music videos too in which they have showcased their on-screen sizzling chemistry in front of the camera and the entire world.

As we speak of this, we have come across a few rare pictures of the power couple in which they can be seen posing with a fan at the airport. Priyanka looks super stylish in a floral top which she teams up with a pair of casual trousers. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, looks dapper in a monotone outfit consisting of a jacket, trousers, and an overcoat. The Sucker singer wears a pair of white shoes that perfectly compliment his outfit.

Check out the pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas below:

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen alongside Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf in The Sky is Pink. She is now gearing up for two more Hollywood releases namely We Can Be Heroes and The Matrix 4. Talking about Nick Jonas, the Jealous singer also had a stellar 2019 and is looking forward to some interesting projects this year. The best part is that the lovely couple has collaborated for a web series too which is currently under progress.

